Boston Police seek public’s help in identifying suspect in attempted break-and-entry in Brighton
Boston Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person in connection with an attempted breaking and entering incident on Pratt Street last month.
The attempted breaking and entering occurred on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 at approximately 2:50 a.m. in the area of 34 Pratt St.
Police described the suspect as wearing a distinct baseball cap with flowers on it.
Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston detectives at 617-343-4256.
Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
