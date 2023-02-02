Boston Police seek public’s help in locating missing 12-year-old boy

The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen on Wednesday morning.

Adrian Nelson Gaines 12, Dorchester was last seen around 9:40 a.m. leaving the Young Achievers Science and Math Pilot School in Mattapan, police said.

He is described as a black male, 5′0″, 80lbs, with dark hair and brown eyes. Gaines was seen wearing a red sweater, black pants, a white backpack, and carrying a basketball. He is known to frequent Almond Park and Harambee Park.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or C-6 Detectives at (617) 343-4742.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW