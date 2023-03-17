Boston police seek public’s help in search for missing 12 year old

Boston Police is seeking the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old boy from Dorchester who was last seen on Monday.

Antony Fonseca was reported missing Wednesday night but was last seen at about 9:20 p.m. on Monday. Police said Antony was last seen after he left his residence on Armandine Street.

He is described as a black male, about 4′4″, 95 lbs., with black hair, brown eyes, and a thin build. There is no last known clothing description available at this time.

Anthony has run away in the past and is known to frequent the area of the South Bay Mall and the Burger King located at 100 Washington Street, police said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or B-3 Detectives at 617-343-4275.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

