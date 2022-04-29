Boston Police seek public’s help in locating missing 14-year-old girl

Boston police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday morning.

Janiya Williams was last seen at 7 a.m. in the area of 23 Emerald Court in Boston, police said. She may be in the area of South Boston, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 617-343-5619.

No further information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

