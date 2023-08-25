Boston police seek public’s help in identifying individual in connection to larceny in downtown

Boston police are seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual in connection to a larceny in downtown Boston.

Police say that a female stole five purses valued at approximately $15,000 around 5:20 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in the area of 310 Boylston Street.

The suspect is described as a female with a dark complexion, in her mid-20s, who is tall and heavy set and has short curly hair. She was seen wearing spandex shorts and crocs, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact District A-1 Detectives at (617) 343-4571.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW