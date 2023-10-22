Boston police seek public’s help identifying individual in relation to aggravated assault in Roxbury

Boston police are seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual in connection with an aggravated assault in Roxbury.

Police say the incident involving a knife occurred on Friday, October 13 around 2 p.m. in the area of 218 Blue Hill Avenue.

The suspect is described as a black female, approximately 30-40 years old, wearing a gray crewneck sweatshirt, dark gray sweatpants with two white stripes down the leg, and black slides.

The suspect is believed to frequent the area of Dewey Street and Blue Hill Avenue.

Boston police are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at (617) 343-4275.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

