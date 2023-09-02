Boston Police seek public’s help in finding missing 12-year-old girl

Boston Police are looking to the public for help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Natalia Withers was last seen on Thursday in the area of 15 Powellton Road in Dorchester, police said.

Police described Natalia as a 12-year-old Black female, standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown eyes and short curly hair.

She was last seen wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt with silver necklaces. Police said she has been known to frequent Grove Hall, Harambe Park, and Seaver Street and the Humbolt Avenue area.

Anyone with information regarding Natalia’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 Boston Police detectives at 617-343-4700.

Citizens may also share information anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

