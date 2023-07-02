Boston Police seek public’s help in finding missing 14-year-old girl from Allston

Boston Police are seeking the public’s help to find 14-year-old Skarleth Payez Rodenzno of Allston, who was reported missing 12 days ago, police said.

Skarleth was reported missing on Tuesday, June 20 in the area of Haskell Street.

Police described Skarleth as a Hispanic female, approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 90 pounds, with black hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black sweatpants, and black Crocs.

She is known to visit the Mattapan, Roxbury, Mass. Ave. and Back Bay areas, police said.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Boston detectives at 617-343-4256.

You may also share information with police anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

