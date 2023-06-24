Boston Police seek public’s help in finding missing 14-year-old girl last seen on Monday

Boston Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate 14-year-old Merilyn Ordonez Buelto of South Boston.

Merilyn was last seen at about 5 p.m. Monday in the area of Linsky Barry Court, police said.

Police described her as a Black Hispanic female, about 5 feet, 3 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a light blue crop top sweater, matching sweatpants, and new balance sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Boston detectives at 617-343-4742.

The public may also share information anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

