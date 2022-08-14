Boston Police seek public’s help in identifying sexual assault suspect

The Boston Police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in connection with a sexual assault that occurred early Sunday morning.

The assault happened just before 5 a.m. in the area of Hudson Street in Boston, according to police.

Police said the suspect is a white or Hispanic male, about 5′5, thin build with long hair, possibly tied up in a bun or ponytail.

Anyone with any information is asked to call detectives directly at (617) 343-4400.

The BPD encourages individuals to review the following safety tips:

  • Be aware of your surroundings, especially at night. Keep your head up. Make quick eye contact with those around you and try to avoid poorly lit or isolated areas.

  • When possible, walk with friends and people you know especially late at night.

  • Avoid the distractions created when talking on a cell phone or listening to an iPod/similar device. Avoid wearing earbuds or headphones in both ears.

  • If you believe someone is following you, change direction, cross the street, seek a populated location and call 911.

  • Remember descriptive information about the person following you to report to the police.

  • If confronted, believe in your ability to fight back and defend yourself. Creating distance and yelling words like: “fire”, “help” or “rape” are smart ways of drawing attention and alerting people that you need help.

  • Keep your car keys in your hand to use as a weapon to ward off an attack.

  • Trust your instincts and understand that anyone at any time can be a victim of crime. Never assume: “It won’t ever happen to me.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

