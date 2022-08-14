Boston Police seek public’s help in identifying sexual assault suspect

The Boston Police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in connection with a sexual assault that occurred early Sunday morning.

The assault happened just before 5 a.m. in the area of Hudson Street in Boston, according to police.

Police said the suspect is a white or Hispanic male, about 5′5, thin build with long hair, possibly tied up in a bun or ponytail.

Anyone with any information is asked to call detectives directly at (617) 343-4400.

The BPD encourages individuals to review the following safety tips:

Be aware of your surroundings, especially at night. Keep your head up. Make quick eye contact with those around you and try to avoid poorly lit or isolated areas.

When possible, walk with friends and people you know especially late at night.

Avoid the distractions created when talking on a cell phone or listening to an iPod/similar device. Avoid wearing earbuds or headphones in both ears.

If you believe someone is following you, change direction, cross the street, seek a populated location and call 911.

Remember descriptive information about the person following you to report to the police.

If confronted, believe in your ability to fight back and defend yourself. Creating distance and yelling words like: “fire”, “help” or “rape” are smart ways of drawing attention and alerting people that you need help.

Keep your car keys in your hand to use as a weapon to ward off an attack.

Trust your instincts and understand that anyone at any time can be a victim of crime. Never assume: “It won’t ever happen to me.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW