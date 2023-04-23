Boston Police seek public’s help in identifying suspect in aggravated assault case

Boston Police are looking to the public for help in identifying a suspect in an aggravated assault case in Roxbury.

The aggravated assault involving a knife occurred at about 4:43 p.m. on Monday, April 10, 2023, in the area of 301 Warren St. in Roxbury, police said.

Police described the suspect as having long dreadlocks and riding/having a skateboard.





The suspect is known to frequent the parking lot of the Washington Street Park Mall, and the immediate surrounding area, police said.

Anyone with information is advised to contact Boston Police Detectives at 617-343-4275.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

