Boston Police seek public’s help to find missing teenage girl from Dorchester

Boston Police are looking to the public for help in finding 15-year-old Danyella Tolbert of Dorchester, who has been missing since Thursday.

Danyella was last seen at about 7 a.m. Thursday in the area of 14 Fayston St., police said.

She was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, black blouse, black torn jeans, and a Pandora bracelet.

Police described her as a Black female, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and wearing a nose ring and braces.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or 617-343-4275.

Citizens may also share information anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800 (494) -TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

