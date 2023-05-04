Boston police seek public help to identify suspect behind 2 assaults

Boston police are asking for help from the public to find the suspect behind two assaults in the Longwood medical area.

Both attacks happened Tuesday morning, in the area of 450 Brookline Avenue, the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and 80 Francis Street, the garage for Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

#BPDCommunityAlert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect in Connection to Two Recent Assault and Battery Incidents https://t.co/oJJrBgw5vb pic.twitter.com/LiTndFKRsA — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) May 3, 2023

Police released photos of the suspect, describing him as ‘a black or Hispanic male, standing about 6 feet tall with a thin build and dark facial hair.’

Photos show him wearing a black jacket, dark blue pants and dark-colored sneakers.

Anyone with information related to the incidents is asked to call Boston Police at 617-343-4275.

