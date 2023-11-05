Boston Police seek public’s help in finding missing teen with autism

Boston Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teenager who has autism.

Tewahudo E. Gebremedhin, 17, of Jamaica Plain, was last seen on Saturday after he fled the hospital, police said Sunday.

Police described Tewahudo as a light-skinned male, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches, weighing 140 pounds, and having green eyes, dark-brown and curly hair, and wearing braces.

He was last seen wearing a dark-blue sweater, grey camouflage pants, black Crocs with green accents, and he may have headphones on, police said.

Tewahudo suffers from autism, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and has limited verbal skills, police said. He sometimes frequents the area of the Park Street MBTA station.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Boston Police detectives at 617-343-5628.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

