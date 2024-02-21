Boston police seek two suspects in connection to Hyde Park robberies

Boston police are looking for two suspects involved in two separate robberies in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood on Monday evening.

The first unarmed robbery happened at Hyde Park Market on River Street around 5:50 p.m. The second incident was at CVS on Hyde Park Avenue around 6:57 p.m., police said.

Police describe one of the suspects as a man in his 20s, who was wearing a black hoodie, black surgical mask, and gloves. Police also describe the second suspect as a man in his 20s, who was wearing a red hoodie, gray sweatpants, glasses, and a black mask but witnesses said he changed into a yellow sweatshirt between the incidents.

Both men were seen running away on Metropolitan Avenue, then down Hyde Park Avenue toward American Legion Highway, according to police.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding these incidents. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District E-18 Detectives at (617) 343-5607.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

