A 24-year-old man reported missing out of Boston has been located, according to Boston Police, Friday.

Isaiah Alleyne-Jones had been missing since 9:30 a.m. Thursday, according to an earlier release put out by the police department.

Boston Police cancelled the missing person alert shortly before 7:30 p.m., Friday.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW