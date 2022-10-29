Boston Police seeking help in locating missing boy with autism

The Boston Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing boy who has autism.

Police said 14-year-old Joseph Ernstoff was last seen shortly after 10:10 a.m. Saturday in the area of 3 Frederick St. in South Boston.

Ernstoff is a Hispanic male who was last seen wearing a white sweater, black pants, black shoes and black framed glasses. He is 5′6″ and approximately 140 lbs, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts please call the Boston police detectives at (617) 343-4742.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

