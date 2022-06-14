Boston police sergeant charged in domestic abuse at Danvers home

Jun. 14—DANVERS — A Boston police sergeant is facing a domestic abuse charge following an incident at a Danvers home early Saturday morning.

Walter Suprey, 43, pleaded not guilty to one count of assault and battery on a family or household member during his arraignment in Salem District Court on Monday.

Police were called to a home on Beaver Park just before 3 a.m. by an au pair, who said she heard Suprey's fiancée yelling for her to call 911.

Suprey was at the front door when officers arrived, and told them he believed his fiancée was cheating on him.

The woman, who was with one of the couple's two young children, told officers she'd gone to the Celtics game with a friend and took an Uber home, which took "an extremely long time," and which she described as a "creepy" experience, according to a police report. During the ride, her phone died, a prosecutor said in court.

The woman told police Suprey "exploded," according to a police report, calling her a vulgarity in front of their son. She told police he grabbed her wrist and she pushed him away and threw an iPad toward him, which did not hit him.

After the woman locked herself and their son in a bedroom, she told police, Suprey picked the lock, then put his hand on her neck and told her "they needed to talk," though she said she thought he was just trying to move her to another room and not strangle her.

When officers relayed to Suprey what the woman had said, he asked if she'd mentioned the iPad or the "12 punches she hit him with," according to a police report.

Suprey's attorney, Anna Klimas, told Judge Randy Chapman she believes the woman will have a reason not to testify at trial, given her own actions.

Suprey was released on conditions that include a GPS bracelet barring him from going near the woman's home, a mental health evaluation and the surrender of any firearms in his possession.

Danvers police also notified Suprey's supervisors at the Boston Police Department of the incident.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for July 19.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

