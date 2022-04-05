Boston Police still working to ID some motorbike riders involved in Dorchester road rage brawl

Boston Police investigators are still working to identify some of the motorbike riders involved in Saturday’s road rage confrontation in Dorchester.

As of Monday night, Boston Police said no arrests had been made and no charges had been filed in connection with the case.

Video of the shocking clash in a Dorchester McDonald’s parking lot went viral over the weekend.

Witnesses said a group of people on dirt bikes and mopeds had been weaving in and out of traffic and hurling rocks at a red Honda.

That Honda is seen zipping through the McDonald’s parking lot on Gallivan Boulevard and then accelerating toward the motorbike riders.

One of them was visibly struck in the video before the fists started flying.

The driver and passenger who were in the red Honda were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries related to the physical altercation.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she’s aware of what happened and the on-going complaints about dirt bikes, mopeds and ATVS on city streets.

However, she stopped short of ordering more police intervention when asked about the issue on Monday.

“Our public safety numbers have been on the decline in terms of incidents of concerns and violence,” said Mayor Wu. “Even one instance in our community is too many.”

Mayor Wu talked about an emphasis on community programs as one possible long term solution to the problem.

