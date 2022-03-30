Boston Police uniforms stolen — the question is why?

Weymouth Police say the thief or thieves broke in to Andrea’s Police and Fire Uniform and Supply inside a strip mall on Route 53.

“It was determined that there was a break in the overnight hours,” said Lt. Thomas Farrell of the Weymouth Police.

A worker discovered the break in on Monday morning and called police. Detectives determined they made off with police uniforms.

“And it’s believed that four Boston Police dress coats and pants along with a leather jacket are gone and are missing at this time,” said Lt. Farrell.

But why? That is the big unknown tonight.

“People may wonder why they are stealing police uniforms and what’s the reason for it,” said Lt. Farrell.

Police are not certain, but with the Boston Marathon a few weeks away, there is concern.

“It could be any number of things… someone could be impersonating a police officer to commit other crimes,” said Lt. Farrell.

In 1990, thieves dressed as Boston Police pilfering precious art worth millions from the Gardner Museum in the Fens area of the city. The art was never recovered. The thieves remain at large.

Boston 25 has learned that when the manager of the store arrived on Monday morning, several drawers inside were rummaged through. Next to the register were several bags of police equipment. Inside were the following items: flashlights, handcuffs, mace and riot-style helmets.

Why they were left behind is unclear. But perhaps it will help investigators paint a picture of what the thieves had in mind.

In the meantime, police are asking the public to keep their eyes open and report anything that seems out of place.

“Call the police and we can make a determination if they think they’re impersonating a police officer,” said Lt. Farrell.

Boston Police say the dress coats are not something they wear everyday, definitely not at the marathon and would stand out.

A full inventory is being done to see if anything else was taken as the investigation by Weymouth Police continues.

