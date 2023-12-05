Boston Police urge victims to report incidents of spiked drinks ahead of holiday season

Authorities are proactively warning the public against the dangers of drugged drinks ahead of year-end festivities.

Although police say there have been no reports of drink spiking in the city, residents are being reminded to remain vigilant.

Colorless, scentless, and tasteless drugs such as Rohypnol, GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyric acid), and Ketamine are commonly used to leave unsuspecting victims disoriented, confused, and even paralyzed.

This creates a dangerous situation, leaving the potential victim vulnerable to the suspect’s intentions.

Among the many steps you can take to ensure personal safety, officials encourage the use of the “buddy system.” If you or a friend feels they have been a victim of drink spiking, you’re urged to contact police.

Boston Police are also providing the following tips on how to keep yourself and your friends safe while out at the bars during the holiday season:

Watch your drink at all times. Never leave your drink unattended.

Take your drink with you to the restroom if need be.

Get help immediately if you begin to feel dizzy, nauseated, light-headed, or strange in any way.

Test your drink with test strips or nail polish that light up a certain color if they detect drugs.

Also, should you observe any individual who appears to be in distress, wandering alone late at night, or dressed unsuitable for the weather, be sure to contact the police immediately.

