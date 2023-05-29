Boston police warn fans of ticket scams ahead of Game 7

Boston Police are warning Celtics Fans of ticket scams ahead of Game 7 tonight against the Miami Heat.

BPD is encouraging fans to only buy tickets from authorized ticket agencies.

“Fans who purchase tickets from a secondary source are taking a chance and do so at the buyer’s own risk,” Boston Police said.

Purchasing via vendors who aren’t official means creating the potential for possessing an invalid and/or counterfeit ticket.

If anyone has information about someone selling counterfeit tickets, you are urged to contact Boston Police.

Individuals wishing to provide information anonymously may do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

