Boston Police warn of motorized off-road vehicles on city streets as warmer weather approaches

Police are warning the public to watch out for off-road vehicles including dirt bikes, ATVs, mopeds and motor scooters around the city as warmer weather is approaching.

Historically, officers have seen these vehicles “being driven around the city in a reckless and irresponsible manner,” Boston Police said in a statement Wednesday.

“These vehicles usually travel in large groups with little regard for motor vehicle laws or public safety, causing havoc in the neighborhoods we serve despite the continued efforts of BPD officers across the city,” police said. “Many of the offending vehicles are not properly registered, oftentimes have been previously reported stolen and usually stored in an improper and unsafe manner.”

Anyone with information regarding the illegal operation or storage of these recreational vehicles who wish to assist police anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

