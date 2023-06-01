Boston police warning residents of several break-ins in Brighton and Allston

Boston police are warning residents of several break-ins in Brighton and Allston.

According to police, detectives assigned to District D-14 (Brighton/Allston) have responded to multiple calls for residential break-in incidents in the area.

The break-ins occurred in the area of Washington Street, Kirkwood Road, Radnor Road, Gerald Road, Foster Street, Commonwealth Avenue and Murdock Street.

Police say the incidents appear to have occurred between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. and most appear to involve one person entering through an unsecured door, or window, or by removing an air condition unit.

During most of these break-ins, small items such as laptops and bags were taken. In some instances, residents were home but unaware, police say

Police are asking everyone in the area to lock their on or off-campus housing units when they leave campus by locking all doors and windows.

“If you have air conditioners, please remove them from the windows especially those where there is access to a fire escape. If they can’t be removed, make sure they are securely fastened,” Boston police said in a release.

Police also recommend taking all valuable items home with you.

Officers recently made an arrest in a break-in in the area of 2 Oakland Street at about 8:42 PM on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, but continue to investigate all other reported break-ins.

Anyone with information about a break-in is asked to contact District D-14 Detectives at (617) 343-4256.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

