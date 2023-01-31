Boston Properties: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Boston, said it had funds from operations of $292.9 million, or $1.86 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.84 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $121.8 million, or 78 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $789.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $739.1 million, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $732.9 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $1.18 billion, or $7.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.92 billion.

Boston Properties expects full-year funds from operations to be $7.08 to $7.18 per share.

The company's shares have increased 10% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 6%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $74.54, a decline of 33% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BXP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BXP