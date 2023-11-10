Boston radio shakeup: ‘Toucher & Rich’ part ways at 98.5 The Sports Hub

The hosts of one of Boston’s most successful morning radio shows have announced they are parting ways.

Rich Shertenlieb of “Toucher & Rich” is leaving 98.5 The Sports Hub. The announcement was made Friday morning by Fred Toucher, who said the show hopes to have a new co-host in place by the start of the new year.

Toucher and Rich have dominated morning show ratings in Boston for several years, but tension on the show have apparently come to a breaking point.

“I won’t get into great detail about this today,” said Toucher, “Earlier this year. Rich said some stuff on and off the air about me I didn’t like, so I texted him some things that I had been holding on to from the course of our relationship, which he did not like.”

Toucher went on to say he’s known Shertenlieb for 20 years, “...but I don’t really know anything about him.”

The pair worked together in Atlanta before making the move to Boston. Toucher and Rich has consistently been the top rated morning sports radio in the Boston market.

“They want me to say the station made him an multi-year offer for more money that he chose not to accept,” said Toucher. “And I knew that was kind of going that they weren’t really getting anywhere in their negotiation. But I don’t have any idea what the issues between them were. I don’t. So I can’t speak on it.”

Boston 25 has reached out to Shertenlieb for comment.

Some of the bad blood between Toucher and Rich has played out recently on social media, with Shertenlieb making changes to the shows’ accounts.

Hello, this is Rich. As of this post, I will no longer maintain and will not be communicating through this account. Please contact me and follow me at my personal X account at @HeyRichHey. Thanks! - Rich Shertenlieb — Toucher & Rich (@touchernrich) November 9, 2023

“So fast forward to yesterday. We do the show. We have the meeting after the show,” said Toucher on Friday morning. “I’m in my car driving back. And I get a call that yesterday was Rich’s last show on the station.”

“Maybe something could have been done at the last minute. Maybe did whatever issues they were having could have been rectified. But that’s not happening now. Rich is not coming back,” said Toucher.

And the bad blood, after years together on the radio, appears to linger.

“Will I ever talk to Rich again? Not soon,“ said Toucher.

“Just because that’s the way it is. And that’s fine. I’m very happy about the 17 years plus that we spent together. I couldn’t have done it without him. And I hope he’s got something on the horizon because I don’t wish him any ill will.”

““We value Rich’s contributions to the show over the years. Beasley offered to renew his contract for multiple years on terms better than his existing contract. He never accepted. We wish him the best, said Heidi Raphael the Chief Communications Officer of Beasley Media.

BREAKING : Rich out. Toucher & ....? pic.twitter.com/Vbt1hbwkM8 — Boston Radio Watch®️ (@bostonradio) November 10, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

