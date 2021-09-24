Boston rally over mistreatment of Haitian migrants

Anger, frustration at Boston rally as activists, political leaders and natives of Haiti harshly criticize racism in the brutal treatment, swift deportation of Haitian migrants at US-Mexico border (Sept. 24)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories