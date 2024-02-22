Boston ranked as one of the USA’s noisiest cities

Sometimes in Boston, it’s hard to find some peace and quiet. The Green Line trains are always screeching, people honking horns, and Bruins and Celtics fans flocking the streets.

According to a new study conducted by Steel Guard Safety, Boston is the fifth noisiest city in the United States.

Steel Guard looked at key metrics related to noise pollution throughout the 100 largest cities nationwide.

It also utilized data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Transportation, the Federal Transit Administration, and more.

Here are some of the study highlights for Boston:

Population density is 13,442 residents per square mile

Daily commuter traffic per square mile is 2,687 vehicles

There are 925 average flights per day

There are 65 public transit vehicles per square mile

There are 546.3 construction permits per 100,000 residents

The 4 other nosiest cities in the U.S. are New York (1), Chicago (2), Jersey City (3), and Newark (4).

To view the full study, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW