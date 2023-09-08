Boston residents endure 2nd day of heat emergency

TechCrunch

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has closed its report into the Starship Heavy test launch at SpaceX's Boca Chica launch facility that went awry, blasting dirt and debris across a wide area. The FAA report, which includes findings from a SpaceX-led investigation into the incident which was overseen by the agency, ended up finding "multiple root causes" for the problems associated with the launch, and offers 63 corrective actions the company must implement before attempting any further launch activities. SpaceX performed a test launch of its fully stacked Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy booster, which together make up the company's next-generation, fully reusable space launch system, on April 20, 2023.