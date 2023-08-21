Boston restaurant ranked as one of the most legendary restaurants in the world

A historic Boston restaurant has been ranked as one of the most legendary restaurants in the world.

Taste Atlas curated a list of the 150 best legendary restaurants worldwide, each offering a “unique gastronomic journey that is absolutely worth embarking upon at least once in your lifetime.”

The website ranked the historic Union Oyster House as #43 on the list and listed their iconic dish as new england clam chowder.

According to Taste Atlas “The consistency in quality, paired with the rich historical ambiance, are key reasons why this establishment is cherished amongst food enthusiasts.”

Union Oyster House was opened in 1826 and is the oldest continuously operating restaurant in the U.S.

Taste Atlas says the restaurants they picked are not just places to grab a meal, but destinations in their own right, like museums and moments.

To view the full list of the most legendary restaurants in the world, visit the link here.

