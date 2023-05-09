Boston Road neighbors raise concerns about proposed highway interchange

PureWow

Pretty much since she came out of the womb, Princess Charlotte has always been a master of royal etiquette. Of course, we've always admired her impressive wave, and she's even taken to guiding her younger brother on proper waving practices. So, we shouldn't be surprised that the 8-year-old pulled out an equally impressive curtsey during the coronation festivities. While there were plenty of precious moments involving all the young kids at the king's coronation, perhaps the best was when Princess