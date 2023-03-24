Boston school bus driver attacked by parent while taking children home

Boston Police launched an investigation after a school bus driver was attacked by a parent earlier this week, leaving them so injured they were unable to finish the bus route.

At the corner of Woodrow and Lyford in Dorchester, Tuesday a 70-year-old school bus driver was allegedly assaulted by a parent, on the bus, right in front of a bus full of school children from Taylor Elementary School.

The incident was severe enough, a substitute bus driver had to come in to replace the injured man. A trauma team is also supporting students who witnessed the attack.

The Office of Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper provided the following statement to Boston 25:

“We cannot reiterate enough our belief that violence of any kind is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in Boston Public Schools or on our school buses. BPS is working with BPS Safety Services and Boston Police to ensure all staff and students are safe on our buses. Our bus drivers work incredibly hard every day to ensure that students are safely transported to and from school. It is essential that we have community support to keep our students and staff are safe. We will continue working with Transdev and USW Local 8751 to provide ongoing support to the driver. Boston Public Schools will also cooperate with any investigation into this incident. "

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW