Boston School employee sent to hospital after assaulted by student, officials say

A Boston Public Schools student is facing possible charges after officials say they assaulted a school employee on Tuesday morning.

Officials are investigating a physical assault on a Henderson School staff member which multiple students witnessed, according to a statement from the school.

School staff and BPS Safety Services quickly assisted with de-escalating the incident.

Officials say the staff member sustained injuries as a result and was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

“The Henderson and all Boston Public Schools are committed to fostering environments where all students and staff feel safe, welcome, and respected,” school officials said in a statement to families.

The student involved will face disciplinary action in accordance with the BPS Code of Conduct, additional disciplinary action from law enforcement is also possible.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

