Boston school officials investigating incident after staff member gets in physical altercation

Boston school officials are investigating an incident after a staff member got into a physical altercation in the cafeteria on Thursday.

The Principal at Mattahunt Elementary School in Mattapan sent out a letter to parents saying a staff member allegedly had a verbal and physical altercation during lunch. Several students witnessed the incident, according to Principal Walter Henderson.

Henderson did not confirm who the employee was or who they got into the confrontation with.

According to the letter, students who witnessed the outburst were encouraged to voice their concerns and ask questions at the end of the school day as part of a restorative justice circle.

“The Mattahunt School, alongside the entire Boston Public Schools, is committed to fostering environments where all students feel safe, respected, and academically challenged,” Henderson said in the letter. “While personnel matters are confidential, please know that all Boston Public Schools staff is held to the highest standards of professional conduct and that misconduct is never tolerated.”

School staff contacted BPS Safety Services to provide assistance immediately, said Henderson. But if necessary, they will take all appropriate actions during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

