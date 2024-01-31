Boston Scientific forecasts strong annual profit on heart devices demand

(Reuters) -Boston Scientific forecast a full-year profit on Wednesday that was largely ahead of analysts' estimates as the company banks on resilient demand for its heart devices.

Expectations around performance of medical device makers have increased over the past month after health insurers flagged higher medical costs as people, especially older adults, undergo medical procedures that were delayed during the pandemic.

Boston Scientific, which generates most of its revenue from sales of heart devices such as pacemakers and stents, also makes equipment for diagnosing and treating a range of gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions.

The company forecast 2024 adjusted earnings per share between $2.23 and $2.27, with the mid-point above analysts' estimates of $2.24, according to LSEG data.

On an adjusted basis, Boston Scientific earned 55 cents per share in the fourth quarter, compared with estimates of 51 cents, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Christy Santhosh and Sneha S K in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)