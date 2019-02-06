Boston Scientific (BSX) Beats on Q4 Earnings, Margins Dip

Boston Scientific Corporation BSX posted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 39 cents in the fourth quarter of 2018, up 14.7% from the year-ago quarter. Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents. Further, adjusted EPS exceeded the company's guided range of 30-32 cents.

Reported EPS for the forth quarter was 27 cents in comparison with loss of 45 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Full-year adjusted EPS came in at $1.47, a 16.7% improvement from the year-ago period. This also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 as well as the company-provided guidance of $1.38-$1.40.

Revenues in Detail

Revenues in the fourth quarter were up 6.4% year over year on a reported basis, up 8.2% on an operational basis (at constant exchange rate or CER) and up 7% on an organic basis (adjusted for foreign currency fluctuations and certain recent acquisitions) to $2.56 billion. Revenues exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.11%.

For the year 2018, revenues were $9.82 billion, up 8.6% on a reported basis (up 8% on an operational basis and up 7.2% on an organic basis).

In the fourth quarter, the company achieved 7% growth in the United States on a reported basis (same operationally), 5.1% rise in Europe, Middle East and Africa region (up 9.2%); up 5.2% in the Asia Pacific region (up 7.1%), up 7.2% in Latin America and Canada (up 22.2%) and up 16.8% in the emerging markets (up 27.2%).

Segment Analysis

Boston Scientific currently has three global reportable segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm and Neuro and MedSurg.

The company generates maximum revenues from Cardiovascular. Sales from its subsegments — Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions — were $668 million (up 6.1% year over year organically) and $302 million (up 11.2%), respectively in the fourth quarter.

Boston Scientific's Rhythm and Neuro business comprises Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM), Electrophysiology and Neuromodulation. CRM reflected an 1.7% year-over-year increase in organic sales to $488 million in the reported quarter.

Electrophysiology sales went up 8% year over year organically to $81 million.

Neuromodulation sales rose 18.9% year over year organically to $220 million.

Other segments like Endoscopy and Urology and Pelvic Health (under the MedSurg broader group) recorded sales of $458 million (up 6.6% organically) and $342 million (up 5.6%), respectively.

Margins

Gross margin in the fourth quarter contracted 52 basis points (bps) year over year to 71.5% due to an 8.3% rise in cost of products sold. Adjusted operating margin contracted 117 bps to 22.4% in the reported quarter.



During the quarter, selling, general and administrative expenses went up 7.6% to $953 million and research and development expenses rose 9.1% to $288 million. Royalty expenses of $18 million remain in line with the previous quarter.

Guidance

Boston Scientific has provided a guidance for 2019. The company projects revenue growth in the range of 7-9% on a reported basis and around 7-8.5% on an organic basis (at CER, excluding contribution of approximately 110 bps from certain acquisitions with no prior period related net sales). The Zacks Consensus Estimate 2019 revenues is pegged at $10.62 billion.