Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) insiders sold US$3.5m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

Over the past year, many Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Boston Scientific Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Eric Francis Thepaut, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$848k worth of shares at a price of US$40.99 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$47.74. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 22% of Eric Francis Thepaut's stake.

Insiders in Boston Scientific didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Boston Scientific Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Boston Scientific shares. In total, insider Arthur C. Butcher sold US$583k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of Boston Scientific

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Boston Scientific insiders own 0.2% of the company, currently worth about US$165m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Boston Scientific Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Boston Scientific stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Boston Scientific is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

