Is Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Investing Effectively In Its Business?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we’ll evaluate Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Boston Scientific:

0.12 = US$1.9b ÷ (US$20b – US$5.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, Boston Scientific has an ROCE of 12%.

View our latest analysis for Boston Scientific

Is Boston Scientific’s ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, Boston Scientific’s ROCE appears to be around the 11% average of the Medical Equipment industry. Independently of how Boston Scientific compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

As we can see, Boston Scientific currently has an ROCE of 12% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 6.8%. This makes us think the business might be improving.

NYSE:BSX Last Perf February 9th 19 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Boston Scientific has total liabilities of US$5.1b and total assets of US$20b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 25% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

Our Take On Boston Scientific’s ROCE