Boston Scientific Details How It Is Advancing Equity in Workplaces, Health Care Systems and Communities While Taking Action for a Healthier Planet

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) recently released its 2021 Performance Report describing the company’s work to transform lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients while advancing environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities.

“At Boston Scientific, we have always been dedicated to advancing science for life,” said Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, Boston Scientific. “Now more than ever, we are united by our mission and values to create a healthier, brighter future for one another and for our planet.”

In 2021, Boston Scientific invested more than $1 billion in research and development, introduced 90 new products and received approximately 1,250 market approvals for health care innovations. The company’s products developed by its 41,000 employees helped save and improve the lives of more than 30 million patients around the world. A commitment to sustainable and inclusive business practices is central to the company’s work.

2021 Performance Report highlightsBoston Scientific measures ESG progress across five areas of focus: transforming care, investing in people, accelerating possibilities, protecting the environment and creating value responsibly. Here are some examples of how the company is making an impact:

Deepened diversity programs to help eliminate bias, racism and other forms of discrimination in the company’s workplace as part of its 3Up by 2023 initiative, which aims to increase representation of women and multicultural talent at the management level.

Achieved 99%+ pay equity across gender globally and for multicultural talent in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Committed to setting new science-based targets and reaching net-zero carbon emissions (Scope 1, 2 and 3) across the entire Boston Scientific value chain by 2050.

Remained on track to achieve carbon neutrality (Scope 1 and 2) by 2030 in all manufacturing and key distribution sites.

Introduced a human capital scorecard as part of the company’s 2021 annual bonus program to drive accountability for a more diverse and inclusive workplace and continued progress toward environmental goals.

Expanded relationships with certified companies that share the company’s dedication to improving customer and patient care, which included investing more than $865 million in small and diverse suppliers to help meet business objectives through external collaborations.

Extended advocacy across 28 national and local organizations as part of the second year of the company’s $3.5 million multiyear strategy to combat inequity, systemic racism and injustice in the United States.

Increased diversity in medical research and partnered with community health care providers to expand awareness of health disparities and address them through the Boston Scientific Close the Gap health equity initiative.

Contributed more than $75 million in corporate donations to fund medical research, fellowships, education and charitable organizations globally.

The Boston Scientific 2021 Performance Report was developed in reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) guidelines and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards for the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry.

Detailed information about the company’s ESG progress is available online and on the company’s ESG investor site.

All data as of December 31, 2021, unless otherwise specified.

