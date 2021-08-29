Boston Scientific's (NYSE:BSX) Returns Have Hit A Wall

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Boston Scientific is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.067 = US$1.8b ÷ (US$31b - US$4.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Boston Scientific has an ROCE of 6.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 8.7%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Boston Scientific compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Boston Scientific.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Boston Scientific in recent years. The company has consistently earned 6.7% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 85% in that time. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, Boston Scientific has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Since the stock has gained an impressive 85% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

Like most companies, Boston Scientific does come with some risks, and we've found 4 warning signs that you should be aware of.

While Boston Scientific isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

