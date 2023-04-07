Boston set to reveal anti-violence strategy

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is expected to lay out her strategy to stop gun violence in the city.

The city says homicides for the first half of this year have more than doubled compared to this time last year, and while non-deadly shootings are slightly down they say more needs to be done to get guns off the streets.

Boston police, school systems, and the public health department have been participating in a new violence workshop program all week long.

The program is hosted by the University of Maryland’s violence reduction center and is being held in cities across the country. Experts and different departments come together to figure out how to address gun violence.

The sessions are an examination of gun violence in Boston, street outreach interventions, evidence-informed policing strategies, and guidance on implementing citywide anti-violence strategies.

The city wanted to start this before summer because violence goes up when it becomes warmer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

