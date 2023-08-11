New Boston sightseeing tour takes you back to the scene of the crime

Boston has a variety of different ways to see the city including one of the most popular ways, on a duck boat. But a former Boston police detective is adding true crime into the mix.

Joe Leeman retired from his career with a lifetime of stories.

”I worked for the Boston police for 35 years,” said Leeman. “I was a police officer, a detective, a sergeant and a lieutenant.”

The former undercover detective now operates Boston Detective Tours.

“It’s just like an old-fashioned police ride-a-long,” Leeman described.

In one of Leeman’s first major cases from 1989, Charles Stuart murdered his pregnant wife after they left a birthing class.

“Charles Stuart stated when they left he says they were carjacked by a black male with a raspy voice,” said Leeman.

The trolley tour gives you the dark side of Boston’s history.

“He had a little bit too much to drink and he grabbed one of the girls from the Winter Hill Gang inappropriately,” Leeman told a tour group.

In Charlestown Leeman describes a burglary he helped break up.

“When I come on to Main Street I see a police officer running down the street chasing a kid like this,” Leeman explains. “We wrestle the guy to the ground, I throw the handcuffs on him.”

Leeman says he has already gotten a steady stream of customers.

“A lot of women love true crime and they come on the trolley and they say we love true crime and tell us more,” said Leeman. It’s not just the stories that are authentic, even these mug shots on the outside of the shuttle. He actually even went through the legal process to get them from Boston police.

“I did a Freedom of Information Act. I wanted to do everything legally,” said Leeman.

Leeman’s biggest arrest was Clark Rockefeller – a convicted murderer and imposter who kidnapped his daughter in Boston.

“This is Clark the day he got arrested.” Leeman points out in a photo.

