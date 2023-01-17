Boston Startup Raises $40 Million to Develop New Low-Carbon Cement Technology

Akshat Rathi
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Boston-based startup Sublime Systems has raised $40 million to develop a breakthrough technology to produce low-carbon cement.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The cement industry contributes as much as 8% to global emissions of planet-warming carbon dioxide. Meeting global climate goals under the Paris Agreement would require reducing that to zero within decades.

However, cement has proven to be one of the more difficult sectors to clean up because manufacturing low-carbon cement using the existing processes is much more expensive than producing the conventional equivalent.

The other major difficulty is that cement’s emissions aren’t just about the fossil-fuels burned in the production process. Most cement today is made by throwing limestone and sand in a coal-fired kiln, which produces planet-warming gases. Even if the coal is replaced by a clean-energy source, limestone’s chemistry means that some carbon dioxide will still be released.

The solution that has gained most traction among large cement companies seeking to reduce emissions is to build carbon-capture units, which trap carbon dioxide released from their plants before it enters the atmosphere. However, the process is energy intensive and can more than double the cost of the end product.

Sublime says it has come up with a process that cuts both energy use and carbon emissions. The breakthrough was made in the laboratory of serial-entrepreneur Yet-Ming Chiang, who is also a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The latest round of investment came from Lowercarbon Capital, along with previous investors Energy Impact Partners and MIT’s The Engine. Sublime also signed on Siam Cement Group, a southeast Asian company, as a strategic investor.

Sublime’s solution involves splitting the cement-making process into two steps. The first step is to make calcium—the key element in limestone—in a form that’s ready to chemically react with silicon—the key element in sand. Sublime reduces energy use and carbon emissions in this step by avoiding limestone and using electricity, rather than coal-fired heat.

The second step, which Sublime is yet to master, involves processing the silicon into a reactive form. Silicon in sand is highly stable, so making it reactive is not easy, but Chiang says there’s some early research showing it can be done. For its first batch of cement, Sublime is using reactive silicon available in nature. Chiang won’t confirm what exactly the startup is using, but examples include calcined clays, coal ash, steel slag, and minerals like olivine.

Sublime cement will then be sold as a mixture of the reactive calcium and reactive silicon. When you add water and gravel, the chemical reaction begins and the mixture starts to harden into concrete. Leah Ellis, chief executive officer of Sublime, says that the hardened cement meets or exceeds industry-set standards.

“It’s a creative approach,” says Venkat Viswanathan, a materials professor at Carnegie Mellon University, who is behind another cement startup that uses electricity. “It’s not clear how much lower the energy use really is.”

Currently, Sublime has a small facility that makes 100 tons of this low-carbon cement. It will use some of the $40 million raised to scale that to as much as 40,000 tons a year by 2025, depending on its success in creating reactive silicon from nature. In the meantime, Chiang says Sublime is working on scaling the process to make synthetic reactive silicon. There’s a long way to go, with Sublime aiming for a commercial-scale plant by 2028.

“Roman cement is the existence proof,” says Chiang, that Sublime’s technology can work. “You can make very durable, long-lasting hydraulic cement.”

--With assistance from Mark Bergen and Christine Driscoll.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft Invests in Human Resources Software Unicorn Darwinbox

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. has invested in Asian human resources software company Darwinbox, as more corporate customers seek an edge in retaining talented workers.Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyThe US tech giant made an

  • Is TSMC Stock a Buy Now?

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (NYSE: TSM) stock price jumped 6% on Jan. 12 after the world's largest contract chipmaker posted its fourth-quarter report. TSMC's headline numbers were mixed, but its stock had already declined by more than 30% over the past 12 months as investors fretted over the slowing growth of the semiconductor sector. Its top HPC clients include Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), while its top smartphone clients include Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM).

  • Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s air space, at least seventh time in past week, defense ministry says

    Taiwan's Defense Ministry says it detected four Chinese military aircraft and several vessels invading its air space Monday morning amid heightened tensions with the mainland.

  • Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown draws his first GOP challenger in key 2024 race

    Matt Dolan, who lost a raucous Republican Senate primary in Ohio last year, plans to run again in 2024, this time seeking to unseat longtime Democratic

  • California still soaked by rain north to south

    Bands of gusty thunderstorms started Saturday in the north and spread south, with yet another atmospheric river storm following close behind Sunday. (Jan 16)

  • Kyrgyzstan's 'warm lake' Issyk-Kul freezes over

    STORY: Issyk-Kul means "warm lake" in Kyrgyz. The name was given because the water never freezes due to the lake's depth and natural warmth of water.Local resident, Taalay Orozakunov, said he and his neighbours had never seen the lake freeze before.''On January 14 the lake froze. The ice goes about 150 metres (492ft) from shore to the centre of the lake. There were huge ice-boulders but they have all broken up. In some places the ice was 1.5 metres (5ft) thick.''

  • California 'not done' as more rain, snow pummel storm-battered state; relief may arrive Tuesday: Updates

    Dry conditions are forecast for the state starting on Tuesday. The frequency of the storms is expected to slow down as the week progresses. Updates.

  • India fast bowler Siraj a 'rare talent', says Rohit

    India skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday lauded Mohammed Siraj as a "rare talent" after the fast bowler led the team's record 317-run demolition of Sri Lanka in the third one-day international."The way he was swinging the ball, he is a rare talent," Rohit said of Siraj after India's 3-0 series sweep.

  • Biden’s remarks honouring MLK revive demands to protect voting rights after defeat in Congress

    The president’s battle against far-right threats is at the centre of his ‘soul of America’ campaign

  • How to Create Multiple Streams of Income in 2023

    eveNearly half of all Americans depend on secondary work to get by. This is largely hidden from BLS and Census bureau data. According to the Census, 7.8% of Americans work more than one job. Having multiple streams of income is rapidly becoming … Continue reading → The post How to Create Multiple Streams of Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Europe boosts Russian diesel buying ahead of ban set to rock market

    European traders are rushing to fill tanks with Russian diesel as the clock runs down on a Feb. 5 European ban expected to tighten supplies, redraw global shipping routes and increase price volatility. The ban is likely to create a diesel supply shortfall that Europe hopes to fill with Chinese fuel, some of which will be produced from Russian crude. China has raised its first batch of 2023 export quotas for refined oil products by nearly half from a year ago.

  • Americanas Crash Deepens as BTG Cites Fraud in Legal Battle

    (Bloomberg) -- Americanas SA shares sank further after the Brazilian retailer, whose main backers include billionaire Jorge Paulo Lemann, obtained a decision that paves the way for a potential bankruptcy filing, sparking a legal reaction from creditors that accuse the company of fraud.Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsPfizer Bi

  • Amanda Seyfried Says Daughter Has 'Stars in Her Eyes' When She Wins Awards: 'They're Shining'

    Amanda Seyfried shares daughter Nina, 5, and son Thomas, 2, with husband Thomas Sadoski

  • Yen perched near 7-month high as BOJ looms

    The dollar drifted off multi-month lows on Tuesday, while the yen was perched near seven-month highs as investors held their breath for a potential policy shift at the Bank of Japan. The yen hit a top of 127.22 per dollar during Asia hours on Monday, before easing a little during a holiday-thinned U.S. session to sit around 128.40. Speculation is building about a change or end to Japanese yield curve control, given that the market pushed 10-year yields above a ceiling set by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) of 0.5% on Friday and Monday and that the amount of bond buying to defend it is starting to look unsustainable.

  • NYPD scales back releasing graphic videos of crimes meant to drive tips, help nab violent suspects: report

    The NYPD's top brass is debating the propriety of publicizing graphic surveillance video meant to inspire tips to catch violent suspects, arguing it amounts to crime "sensationalism."

  • Can't Get Enough of Berkshire Hathaway? Add These 2 Similar Stocks to Your Portfolio

    If you follow Warren Buffett and his firm Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), then I don't need to tell you just how strong Berkshire's stock has been since Buffett took over the company in 1965. Part of the beauty of Berkshire is that it runs several businesses that free up cash it can then invest into stocks and bonds, a strategy that has served it well long term. Just imagine if you could find more stocks like Berkshire for your portfolio.

  • The innovation that’s kept Andy Reid, Chiefs ahead of NFL: ‘He could get my dad open’

    There are not supposed to be secrets in the NFL, yet the Chiefs are succeeding with this one.

  • Steelers fans overreact to results of AFC Wild Card round

    Could the Steelers have won a playoff game last weekend?

  • $4 mln in cars, cash seized from Andrew Tate

    STORY: This Rolls Royce is among the goods seized by Romanian authorities as part of a criminal inquiry into alleged human trafficking by internet influencer Andrew Tate.On Saturday, Reuters recorded the seizure of a Mercedes, a Porsche, and Lamborghini among other luxury cars taken from Tate's compound on the outskirts of Bucharest.Authorities said on the same day they've collected assets worth almost $4 million, including cars, cash, and watches.Andrew Tate, his brother and two Romanian female suspects were detained on Dec. 29 on charges of forming a criminal gang to exploit six women sexually. They have denied wrongdoing.Tate, a former contestant on the British reality show Big Brother, gained notoriety for misogynistic remarks and hate speech.He holds U.S. and British citizenship, and has said women are partially responsible for being raped and that they belong to men.His comments got him banned from all major social media platforms, although his Twitter account was restored in November after Elon Musk acquired the platform.Tate boasted about his car collection shortly before his arrest. He tweeted at climate activist Greta Thunberg that he owned 33 cars with quote "enormous emissions."In a response, Thunberg suggested he get a life.

  • Russia leaves 5 carriers with Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea

    Five Kalibr cruise missiles carriers remain in the Black Sea on 15 January, as the day before, report the Nava; Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Source: the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Press Centre for Operational Command Pivden (South), on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast Details: The Ukrainian military states that 11 Russian vessels are on combat duty in the Black Sea, including five carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles.