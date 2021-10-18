A Boston street performer sang ‘All of Me.’ Then John Legend showed up
Radha Rao covers John Legend’s hit single “All of Me” at almost every set she plays in Boston. But never did she expect the Grammy-winning artist himself to show up at one of her performances.
In a clip posted on social media Sunday, Legend, clad in a tan trench coat, is seen walking up to Rao, giving her a tip and hugging the street musician after her performance outside Boston's historic Faneuil Hall Marketplace.
"I started singing the song and I was enjoying myself, and I see this man wearing a trench coat and a mask and I think, 'That looks a lot like John Legend — why would he be in Boston?'" Rao, whose stage name is Radha, told NBC News. "When he took off his mask, I was shocked."
“I just kept singing," she continued. "It was a nerve-wracking moment, but it was something I enjoyed tremendously."
A large crowd encircling Rao cheered as the 22-year-old singer and Legend embraced, the video showed.
Legend, 42, was in Boston with his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and his two children, Luna and Miles — all of whom could be seen watching from afar, Rao said.
After the performance, Rao said Legend shared a few words of gratitude: "Thank you so much for singing my song."
She continued: "He was so incredibly humble and encouraging to local artists. I look up to him immensely, and I love that he plays acoustic instruments like I do."
As for the future, Rao said she plans to continue balancing street performing and working her full-time job at a music technology company — all while pursuing her dreams to become a full-time artist.
"I personally love R&B, jazz, hip-hop, and I like to interweave my Indian melodic training into my music," she added. "I want to continue cultivating strong relationships through my live performances, and I want to continue making my own music."
This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.