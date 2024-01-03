Boston student arrested, school placed in ‘safe mode’ after gun found in backpack

A 15-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to a Back Bay school, prompting the building to be placed in “safe mode” Wednesday.

Boston police responded to the Snowden International School on Newbury Street around 11:40 a.m. after school officials said a student might have a firearm. School officials allegedly retrieved the gun, a Taurus handgun with 10 rounds in the magazine, from his backpack.

After arresting the teen, a K9 searched and cleared the building.

In a letter to the parents and families, school officials said that in addition to the arrest, the student will face disciplinary actions from the school.

“I commend those who immediately reported the firearm to a trusted adult and are grateful to school staff, Safety Specialists, and BPD officers who followed all of our safety protocols and helped manage through a challenging moment,” said Head of School Raquel Martinez

The teen is facing charges of delinquent to wit unlawful possession of a firearm, delinquent to wit unlawful possession of ammunition, delinquent to wit unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, and unlawful possession of a firearm on grounds of a school. He will be arraigned in Boston Juvenile District Court.

Snowden Internation is a prep school focusing on “international studies and world language focus that offers a rigorous academic curriculum”, according to their website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

