Boston ties snow record as massive storm gives way to bitter cold across East

Parts of the Northeast were buried in up to 30 inches of snow Sunday as a "historic Nor'easter" released its grip on the region while bitter cold temperatures and strong winds swept across the entire East Coast.

Some sections of New York City were blanketed by more than foot of snow, which fell from Maine to the Carolinas. Boston tied its record for biggest single-day snowfall on Saturday, with 23.6 inches, the National Weather Service said.

The cold reached even farther: The temperature in Tallahassee, Florida, dipped below 20 degrees for the first time in more than 10 years. The low temperature Sunday at the Florida Keys Marathon International Airport reached 46, breaking the record for the date set more than 65 years ago.

In hard-hit Massachusetts, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito spoke Sunday from the state Emergency Management Agency's "bunker" in Framingham. She urged residents to stay off roads so plows could do their work unimpeded.

"The storm delivered just what experts predicted ... with 20-30 inches, they were about right," Polito said.

The Old Massachusetts State House is enveloped in whiteout conditions as a storm pushes through Boston on Jan. 29, 2022.

More than 50,000 Massachusetts homes and businesses were without power Sunday. Dawn Brantley, director of the state Emergency Management Agency, said she hoped most of the power knocked out by the "historic Nor'easter" would be restored by day's end.

Brantley said National Guard members, police, fire departments and transportation workers were among those working to clean up after the storm.

"If you can stay home and enjoy the day and maybe take in some football games then do that," Lt. Governor Karyn Polito said.

Accuweather Meteorologist Reed Timmer reported that gusts reached 99 mph in Truro, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

"This was a very challenging storm, with heavy snowfall rates, strong wind gusts and very low visibility due to the whiteout conditions," MassDOT Secretary Jamey Tesler.

In New York state, Suffolk and New London Counties reported measurements of above 20 inches. The Islip Airport recorded 24.7 inches.

New York Mayor Eric Adams shoveled his own snow.

"You gotta do the things that make you realize what everyday New Yorkers do," Adams said on Twitter, shovel in hand. "I'm a five borough mayor doing the five borough things of every day New Yorkers."

Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey, along with much of the Delmarva Peninsula in Delaware, Maryland and Virginia all faced blizzard warnings Saturday.

The National Weather Service considers a storm a blizzard if it has snowfall or blowing snow, as well as winds of at least 35 mph that reduce visibility to a quarter-mile or less for at least three hours. In many areas, Saturday’s storm met those criteria.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Boston snow ties record as winter storm gives way to bitter cold