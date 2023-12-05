Boston tourist killed by shark while paddleboarding in the Bahamas, police say

A woman visiting the Bahamas from Boston was killed by a shark Monday while she was paddleboarding off the coast of a resort, authorities said.

The 44-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, was less than a mile from the shoreline of a Sandals resort when she was attacked, said Royal Bahamas Police Sgt. Desiree Ferguson.

A lifeguard saw what happened, got in a rescue boat and brought the woman, along with a male relative who was uninjured, back to the shore of New Providence, an island in the Bahamas.

"CPR was administered to the victim; however, she suffered serious injuries to the right side of her body, including the right hip region and also her right upper limb," said Ferguson.

Medical technicians determined that the woman died at the scene, according to a news release from the Royal Bahamas Police Force. Authorities have not said what kind of shark attacked the woman.

Shark attack kills female tourist

Recent shark attacks

Last year, there were 57 unprovoked bites around the planet, the majority of them in the U.S., according to the Florida Museum of Natural History's International Shark File, which maintains a running database of shark attacks.

Since 1580, there have been at least 33 confirmed unprovoked shark attacks in the Bahamas, the shark file says.

Two weeks ago, a 47-year-old German woman went missing after she encountered a shark in the waters off West End, Grand Bahama, according to Reuters. In June, an Iowa woman had her leg amputated after she was bitten by a shark in the Bahamas. And, in September 2022, a 58-year-old woman from Pennsylvania was killed in a shark attack that occurred while she was snorkeling with her family off the coast of Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas.

On Saturday, a Mexican woman was killed in a shark attack after she was bitten while swimming with her five-year-old daughter off the coast of Melaque.

Christopher Cann is a breaking news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach him via email at ccann@usatoday.com or follow him on X @ChrisCannFL.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Shark attack kills U.S. tourist paddleboarding in the Bahamas.