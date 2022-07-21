Boston’s transit police release photos of person of interest in homophobic attack inside subway station

Boston’s transit police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a civil rights violation investigation involving a homophobic attack on a subway platform.

On Tuesday, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) transit police released two photos of a man wearing black shorts, a bright orange T-shirt and sneakers, as well as sunglasses.

The man, who appears to have close-cropped hair, is seen carrying a clear plastic cup in one of the images.

Authorities say that around 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, “a female was the victim of a homophobic slur as well as an Assault & Battery,” which is defined in Massachusetts as the “intentional and unjustified use of force upon the person of another, however slight, or the intentional doing of a wanton or grossly negligent act causing personal injury to another.”

The incident took place at the Park Street Green Line station, where “the offending male tossed liquid from his cup hitting the victim and her dog,” MBTA police said.

Investigators are calling the man in the photographs “a person of interest relative to this investigation” and are asking anyone with information about his identity or whereabouts to contact MBTA’s Criminal Investigations Unit at (617) 222-1050.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can text any information to 873873.