A Boston TV crew covering a dog theft found the missing pet and its alleged kidnapper, and caught it all on camera

Taylor Ardrey
·2 min read
boston dog theft
Cambridge police said a suspect broke into a vehicle, took the 13-month-old dog, then walked him over the Boston University Bridge into Boston. Twitter/@CambridgePolice

  • A Boston TV crew encountered the missing dog they were reporting on.

  • A reporter and cameraman filmed the man accused of taking the dog from a parked car on May 7.

  • The man, identified as Kyle Gariepy, was arrested and charged.

A Boston TV crew reporting on a stolen dog found the missing pet and the man accused of stealing it, and filmed the entire encounter.

WHDH-TV reporter Juliana Mazza and a cameraman, John, were covering the disappearance of Titus, the 13-month German Shorthaired Pointer that vanished from its owner's parked car on May 7.

Mazza said when the pair spotted the familiar-looking dog, she asked to pet it, and motioned to the cameraman to start recording.

"The first thing I did was asked if I could pet the dog because I wanted to get down to the name tag to be able to confirm that the name matched the name of the missing dog," Mazza later told Inside Edition.

Mazza also started asking the man questions, and even got him to confirm he took the dog from the car.

"He was just barking in the car," the man said, noting that he hadn't called the phone number listed on the dog's collar because his phone was "broken."

He also said he "thought he was supposed to be walking" Titus, adding that "it wasn't a kidnapping, it was just a simple mistake."

Cambridge police later arrested the man, identified as Kyle Gariepy, and charged with breaking and entering a vehicle to commit a felony and larceny over $1,200, WCVB-TV reported.

Gariepy did not notify the police or the Titus' owner during the 24-hour period the dog was missing, according to WHDH-TV.

Titus' owner, Greg Sieczkiewicz, said he was happy to be reunited with his pet.

"I think that the person just saw the dog and wanted to take the dog for a walk. I don't think there was a lot more than that," to told WCVB-TV. "I'm grateful that this wasn't one of those stories where you never hear from Titus again. God only knows what happens, and I spend the next 15 years looking at every dog in Boston, so I'm grateful I don't have to do that."

