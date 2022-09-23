Boston University police investigating stabbing

Boston University have launched an investigation following a stabbing that happened on Thursday night.

Officers responding to a report of an assault in the area of 855 Commonwealth Avenue around 8:40 p.m. found a person suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to campus police.

The victim is said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the suspect and victim knew each other and there is no danger to the community.

“We are alerting the community out of an abundance of caution,” police said in a statement.

The suspect is described as a 35-year-old Asian woman who is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a slim build and shoulder-length black hair. Police say she fled the scene following the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact campus police at 617-353-2121.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

